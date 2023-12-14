Jaipur, December 14: Diya Kumari, who hails from the erstwhile royal family of Jaipur is the Deputy Chief Minister-designate of Rajasthan. She has been an MLA from Sawai Madhopur, MP from Rajsamand and now she has won from the Vidhyadhar Nagar seat in the just-concluded Assembly polls, sealing her place at the high table in the Government. A few excerpts from an interview with the IANS...

IANS: From being an important part of the erstwhile royal family of Jaipur, to being an MLA, MP and now Rajasthan Deputy CM, how do you see the journey so far? What have been the challenges and the learnings?

Diya Kumari: The ten-year-long journey has indeed been an exciting one. I am gratified that I got an opportunity to serve the people of my constituency and make a difference to their lives. The journey has also been a great learning experience for me. In fact, I feel humbled by the love and respect I received from the people of my constituency. Bhajan Lal Sharma Named Next CM of Rajasthan by BJP; Diya Kumari, Prem Chand Bairwa Picked As Deputy Chief Ministers

IANS: Future goal?

Diya Kumari: To serve the people of Rajasthan is my goal. Currently, increasing the pace of development in the state, improving the law and order situation, curtailing the crimes against women, are my topmost priorities.

IANS: You said law and order will be managed in the state now. What will be your modus operandi?

Diya Kumari: Police will be made more proactive in responding to the situation. The element of fear among the criminals had simply vanished in the last few years in the State. This has to be changed through swift and firm action in cases of crimes, particularly those against women. Rajasthan Deputy CMs: All You Need To Know About BJP Leaders and Deputy Chief Minister Designates Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa

IANS: Coming from the erstwhile royal family and being a glamorous face, has it been easier for you to connect with the masses?

Diya Kumari: It is there for you to see how I have performed in the last 10 years. I have been among the masses all the time. It is you, the media, which is playing on the glamour factor. As a matter of fact, I have led a very ordinary life. I am the daughter of a soldier and spent my childhood at various places, where he was posted, like any other Army child.

IANS: Did you ever think that you would enter politics?

Diya Kumari: I was already doing social work in the education sector and for women empowerment. Politics was also an option, where I could serve people even better.

IANS: What, according to you, are your strong points that led to being chosen as the Deputy CM out of so many candidates?

Diya Kumari: I am thankful to the Honourable Prime Minister and other senior leaders of the party for having such unwavering faith in me. We in the BJP are all soldiers of the party, and it is the leadership which assigns work.

IANS: Do you think that your relations with Vasundhara Raje will get better after this or not?

Diya Kumari: She brought me into politics and we have a long-standing family connection. So, all these things are nothing but speculation by the media.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 14, 2023 08:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).