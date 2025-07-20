Lucknow, Jul 20 (PTI) BSP supremo Mayawati launched a scathing attack against the BJP government in Uttarakhand on Sunday, alleging it was indulging in "narrow selfish politics" under the guise of religion to divert people's attention from its "failure" in public interest matters.

She alleged the Uttarakhand government, like other BJP-ruled dispensations, has failed to fulfil the election promise of curbing inflation, lowering poverty and unemployment, and prioritising education, health, roads, electricity and water supply.

"The government, which has failed on public interest issues, mostly indulges in narrow selfish politics under the guise of religion to divert people's attention. This hinders people's happiness, peace and prosperity," the four-time Uttar Pradesh chief minister claimed.

She held a meeting in Lucknow about strengthening the party in Uttarakhand.

According to a statement issued from the BSP headquarters, Mayawati said, "Uttarakhand has been in negative discussion due to incidents of crimes of political nature, and the law and order there is very poor."

"When the matter against the demolition of mazaars and the closure of Madrassas reached the court, the Uttarakhand government could not be proved right in the court. Therefore, it is necessary for the state government to curb such malicious and biased attitudes."

