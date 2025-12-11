Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 11 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Electoral Officer BVRC Purushottam held a review meeting with all district magistrates on Thursday through video conference at the Secretariat.

The meeting included a detailed review of preparations for the upcoming Special Intensive Revision (SIR), outreach to every voter at the district and ERO levels, and matters related to the Booth Awareness Group (BAG).

Also Read | Leopard Attack in Rajasthan: Big Cat Kills 7-Year-Old Boy in Sawai Madhopur.

During the meeting, the Chief Electoral Officer directed that Booth Level Officers (BLOs) under the "BLO Outreach Campaign" establish contact, coordination, and communication with voters in their respective areas. He instructed the district magistrates to ensure regular monitoring of BLO field visits and to submit periodic reports to the Chief Electoral Officer's office.

He also directed that queries received through the Voter Helpline Number from voters regarding the electoral roll must be resolved without fail. Effective help desks should be set up at the district and ERO offices, and responsibility should be clearly assigned to the officers in charge.

Also Read | Salman Khan's Personality Rights: Delhi High Court Orders Removal of Illegal Social Media Content in 3 Days.

The Chief Electoral Officer also issued necessary guidelines regarding the Booth Awareness Group (BAG). He stated that the formation of BAGs at all polling stations should be completed immediately.

Following Kerala, the Election Commission of India extended the deadlines for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in five States and one Union Territory.

As per the revised schedule, the enumeration period for Tamil Nadu and Gujarat has been extended to December 14, with the draft roll to be published on December 19. The enumeration period for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Andaman and Nicobar Islands will end on December 18, with the draft rolls on December 23.

Uttar Pradesh received an extension of 15 days with the enumeration period ending on December 26 and draft rolls to be published on December 31, ECI said in a press note.

In the earlier schedule, the enumeration period for these six States and UTs was until December 11, and the draft electoral rolls were published on December 16.

The enumeration period for Goa, Puducherry, Lakshadweep, Rajasthan and West Bengal will end today, and the draft rolls will be published on December 16.

The Kerala schedule was revised earlier. The state's enumeration period will end on December 18, and the draft roll will be published on December 23. The final electoral roll will now be published on February 21, 2026, instead of February 14, 2026. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)