Dehradun, Mar 10 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami lost from the Khatima assembly seat on Thursday.

The BJP leader was defeated by Congress' Bhuwan Chandra Kapri by 6,579 votes.

The BJP is heading for a second consecutive victory in the hill state. PTI ALM

