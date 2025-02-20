New Delhi [India], February 20 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met newly elected Delhi CM Rekha Gupta in New Delhi on Thursday. Dhami shared the glimpses of the meeting on his official 'X' handle. Gupta took oath as the ninth overall and fourth woman Chief Minister of Delhi at Ramlila Maidan in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other prominent NDA leaders.

In his post, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami congratulated Rekha Gupta on being elected as new CM of Delhi and stated that she would be able to meet the expectations of the people and will establish new dimensions of development in Delhi.

The post read, "Met the newly elected Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta ji in New Delhi and congratulated her for the new responsibility and wished her a bright tenure. I have full faith that under his able leadership, Delhi will establish new dimensions of development and the government will succeed in fulfilling the aspirations of the people. Certainly, under the guidance of the respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the dedicated efforts of the double engine government, the capital will continue to move forward in the direction of prosperity and progress."

Rekha Gupta was elected as BJP Delhi legislative party leader on Wednesday. Rekha Gupta defeated AAP's Bandana Kumari by 29,595 votes in the Shalimar Bagh constituency in the Delhi Legislative Assembly 2025 elections.

The oath-taking ceremony of the new BJP government was held at the iconic Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi and was attended by prominent faces such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh, health minister and BJP president JP Nadda. Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan, Nayab Singh Saini, Keshav Prasad Maurya, Brajesh Pathak, Bhajanlal Sharma, Diya Kumari and others were present in Rekha Gupta's oath-taking ceremony.

Apart from Rekha Gupta, Parvesh Verma (Deputy CM), Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Kapil Mishra, Pankaj Kumar Singh, Ashish Sood and Ravinder Indraj Singh took oath as cabinet ministers.

BJP ended up winning a historic elections in Delhi with 48 seats out of 70 and ended Arvind Kejriwal led Aam Aadmi Party's 11-year old rule. AAP was reduced from 62 to 22 seats whereas Congress could not open their account in the third consecutive legislative assembly elections. (ANI)

