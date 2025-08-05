Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], August 5 (ANI): The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), in coordination with other agencies, rescued 37 people, including 11 women and 4 children, amid the devastation by the Dharali cloudburst, causing flash floods in the region.

According to an official statement, the injured have been safely evacuated to ITBP Border Out Posts (BOP) Kopang, and the injured have been provided with first aid.

Also Read | Bihar: After ‘Dog Babu’, ‘Lord Ram’, Officials Stunned by Fake Residential Certificate Application in Donald Trump's Name.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reached the state Emergency Operations Centre in Dehradun and took stock of the disastrous situation in the state due to the cloudbursts in Uttarkashi district. Rescue and relief efforts are being carried out on a war footing, according to the state government, with the help of multiple agencies, including the National Disaster Response Force, SDRF, Fire Services, Army, local administration/police, and other rescue teams. Due to the significant rise in water levels, there has been damage to several buildings, hotels, and shops.

The District Magistrate and Senior Superintendent of Police of Uttarkashi have also immediately left for Dharali. The incident site is 80 kilometres from the Uttarkashi district headquarters. The nearest hospital is 5 km away, the district hospital is 88 km away, and AIIMS Dehradun is 246 km away, the Uttarakhand government said.

Also Read | Uttarkashi Cloudburst: IAF on Standby to Join Rescue Operations in Uttarakhand’s Harsil As Cloudburst Triggers Disaster.

The Acting Chief Secretary, RK Sudhanshu, has informed the Prime Minister's Office and the Ministry of Home Affairs about the incident. Sudhanshu stated that the Central Government has assured all possible assistance for relief and rescue operations. Continuous coordination is being maintained with senior Central Government officials.

SDRF has dispatched victim location cameras, thermal imaging cameras, RR saws, diamond chain saws, carbide-tipped chain saws, chipping hammers, drones, pelican lights, dragon lights, and medical resources to the incident site. The State Emergency Operation Centre is in constant contact with the District Magistrate and SSP.

In various affected areas of the state, local administration, along with police, have issued advisories to people, urging them not to travel unless necessary.

Given the disaster situation, three more IAS officers have been deployed in Uttarkashi till further orders. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)