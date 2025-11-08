Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 8 (ANI): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday paid floral tributes to those who laid down their lives in the Uttarakhand statehood movement. He paid the tributes at the 'Shaheed Sthal' in the Kachhari premises, Dehradun.

As part of the Silver Jubilee celebrations of Uttarakhand's State Formation, the Chief Minister also honoured state movement activists during the State Movement Activist Felicitation Ceremony held at Police Lines, Dehradun, according to a release.

The Chief Minister stated that the formation of Uttarakhand was not merely a political decision, but the result of the sacrifices, struggles, and dedication of countless people of Devbhoomi. He recalled the painful incidents of Khatima, Mussoorie, and Rampur Tiraha as unforgettable chapters of the movement, the release said.

He said that the State Government has always placed the honour of movement activists as a top priority. Mentioning the pension and other support provisions for activists, he said these are not just benefits, but a symbol of the state's gratitude.

He said monthly pension for activists, who were jailed for at least seven days or were injured during the Uttarakhand movement, will be increased from Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,000.

The monthly pension for activists belonging to other categories (those not jailed or injured) will be increased from Rs 4,500 to Rs 5,500.

The pension for activists who became completely disabled and bedridden due to injuries during the movement will be increased from Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 per month, along with arrangements for a medical attendant.

The monthly pension for dependents of those who laid down their lives in the Uttarakhand movement will be increased from Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,500.

A six-month extension will be granted for resolving pending applications submitted to District Magistrate offices up to the year 2021 for the identification of state movement activists.

The Chief Minister said the government will never forget the contribution of movement activists with utmost respect and reflect their spirit in every policy and decision.

He appealed to all citizens to light five lamps in their homes on State Foundation Day in memory of the heroes of the statehood movement. He added that the spirit of the Uttarakhand movement remains the driving inspiration in the mission to make Uttarakhand one of the finest states in the country, and called upon everyone to join this collective effort. (ANI)

