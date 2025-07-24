Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 24 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has approved a total of Rs 62 crore for the maintenance and improvement of drinking water schemes across the state. The sanctioned amount will be used to support the upkeep of pumping-based drinking water systems, as well as urban and rural water supply schemes operated by the Uttarakhand Jal Sansthan and the Drinking Water Corporation.

This funding aims to ensure the continuous availability of clean and safe drinking water to both urban and rural populations, especially in regions where infrastructure requires urgent repair and maintenance.

In addition to the water scheme allocations, CM Dhami has also sanctioned Rs 11.04 crore for the construction of a multi-level parking facility and a multipurpose building in the Pati development block of Champawat district.

A further Rs 4.66 crore has been approved for reconstruction, asphalting, and improvement work to convert the Chitai-Petshaal-Bhetadagi motor road (Petshaal-Bamanswal-Suwakhan) into an all-weather motorable road in Jageshwar, under the Almora district's Assembly constituency.

The Chief Minister has approved an amount of Rs 2.83 crore for the construction of a span bridge and approach road on the local Levada river on Chakarpur Ghansara road in Bajpur assembly constituency of Udham Singh Nagar district, Rs 1.16 crore for the construction of a car parking near Omkareshwar temple in Ukhimath development block of Rudraprayag district, and Rs 3.18 lakh for the formation of a DPR of tunnel parking in Ganganai (Garam Paani) near Janakichatti of Uttarkashi district.

The Chief Minister has also approved the construction of a bridge on Levada river on the Sardar Nagar-Bajpur-Keshowala-Bannakheda-Bailpadav-Kotabag-Kaladhungi motor road in the Bajpur assembly constituency of Udham Singh Nagar district.

Earlier in the day, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, along with his mother, Bishna Devi, voted for the three-tier Panchayat elections at booth number three of a school in Nagla Tarai's village in Khatima. (ANI)

