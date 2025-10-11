Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 11 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, during a high-level meeting held at the Chief Minister's residence on Saturday, directed officials to ensure that all roads in the state are made pothole-free at the earliest to provide better transportation facilities to the public. It was informed in the meeting that 52 per cent of the patchwork has been completed so far.

The Chief Minister instructed that the remaining work be completed swiftly. He further directed all district in-charge secretaries to regularly visit their respective districts, interact with the public, and accelerate the implementation of various government development and welfare schemes, a release said.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister emphasised the prioritisation of construction and reconstruction works in disaster-affected areas of the state. He said that essential infrastructure in these affected regions should be rebuilt promptly to provide relief to the local population. He also emphasised the need to expedite the construction of damaged bridges and the development of new ones.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to ensure quality and transparency in all works. He affirmed that the state government is committed to providing safe, convenient, and improved infrastructure to the public, and for this, all departments must work in coordination and vigilance.

Present on the occasion were Principal Secretary R.K. Sudhanshu, Secretary Shailesh Bagauli, Secretary Dr. Pankaj Kumar Pandey, Additional Secretary Vineet Kumar, and other officials from the Public Works Department.

Earlier in the day, Dhami on Saturday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for launching two major agricultural schemes, 'PM Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana' and the 'Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses,' calling them a historic milestone in the nation's agricultural journey and a significant step towards prosperity and dignity for farmers.

"Today has brought a historic achievement in the agricultural history of India. The Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji has launched the "PM Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana" and "Dahlan Aatmanirbharta Mission," thereby initiating a new chapter of prosperity and dignity in the lives of the country's food providers. Through these schemes, new opportunities will open up in the areas of agricultural infrastructure, irrigation, storage, and crop diversity, which will bring prosperity to every farmer's field," he said in a post on X. (ANI)

