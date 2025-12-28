Agartala (Tripura) [India], December 28 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday said that Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has assured him that justice will be delivered in the case of a Tripura student who died after being brutally assaulted in Dehradun earlier this month.

Five people have already been arrested in connection with the incident, and CM Saha also assured that the Tripura government will extend all possible support to the victim's family.

The student, identified as Angel Chakma, was assaulted by a group of miscreants in Dehradun on December 9 and later died while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Chief Minister Saha said that Chief Minister Dhami has shared details of the case with him and has also spoken to him personally.

Speaking to ANI, CM Saha said, "I spoke with Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami regarding this matter. He has assured me that he will ensure that justice is served. Five people have been arrested, and one or two more are probably still at large, and they will be apprehended soon. I said that there shouldn't be any gaps in the investigation. He assured me that they will deliver justice, and they have already arrested five people."

He further said that the Uttarakhand Chief Minister has messaged him all the details of the action taken so far in the investigation.

"I tried to speak to them (the victim's family) today. I will meet them. And since this incident happened, I have been in regular contact with the local MLA. We are ready to support them in whatever way they need. The Chief Minister (CM Dhami) has messaged me all the details of the case," he added.

Earlier, CM Saha posted on X that he had spoken to the Uttarakhand Chief Minister regarding the incident.

"Spoke with Hon'ble Chief Minister of Uttarakhand @pushkardhami Ji, regarding the tragic incident involving our student Angel Chakma, a resident of Nandanagar, Debram Thakur Para, who was brutally assaulted by a group of miscreants in Dehradun on 9th December and later he expires at Graphic Era Hospital," the post read.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) of Uttarakhand, CM Dhami said such incidents are "completely unacceptable" and that the state government will "deal strictly with anti-social elements".

"So far, five accused have been arrested in connection with the murder of Angel Chakma, a student and resident of Nandanagar in Unakoti district of Tripura. Among them, two accused are minors and have been sent to a juvenile reform home. Police are continuously conducting raids to arrest one absconding accused, on whom a reward of ₹25,000 has been announced. A police team has also been sent to Nepal in search of the absconding accused," the CMO said.

CM Dhami has instructed the police to ensure that the absconding accused is arrested at the earliest.

The Uttarakhand Chief Minister also warned that those who "play with law and order should not expect any leniency" and said that "such anti-social elements will not be spared at any cost".

"He reaffirmed that the state government is committed to ensuring the safety of every citizen living in Uttarakhand," the CMO statement added. CM Dhami also expressed condolences over the death of the student from Tripura.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police (City) Pramod Kumar provided details of the incident, saying it occurred on the evening of December 9 in the Premnagar police station area of Dehradun.

"Two students from Tripura, Angel Chakma and his brother, Michael Chakma, lived near Nanda Chowki in the Premnagar police station area. This incident happened on the evening of the 9th, when they had gone to Selaqui for some work," Kumar said.

He said the two got into an argument with some local youths and another youth from the Northeast. "A fight broke out between them, during which it is reported that they were attacked with knives and other blunt objects. As a result, they were seriously injured. Their brother took them to the hospital, and subsequently, an FIR was registered," he added.

The SP said the FIR was initially filed against unknown persons. "The police made every effort and worked diligently. CCTV footage was reviewed, and information was gathered from people in the surrounding area. Four or five names then came to light," Kumar said.

"Those whose names came to light were arrested by the police. A total of five people have been arrested in this case. Three Avinash Negi, Suraj Khawas, and Sumit were sent to jail. Two of them were juveniles and were sent to the correctional home," he added.

The official confirmed that Angel Chakma died while undergoing treatment. "Two days ago, Angel Chakma died while undergoing treatment at the hospital. A murder charge has been added to the case," he said. (ANI)

