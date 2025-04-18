Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 18 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday emphasised the need to improve student attendance in the Higher Education Department, while also highlighting the importance of promoting vocational, entrepreneurial, and employment-oriented education, according to a press statement.

These instructions were given by CM Dhami to the officials, during a review of the Higher Education Department, in the Secretariat.

After obtaining a higher education degree, special focus should be placed on skill development to connect youth with employment opportunities. In line with the human resource requirements of other countries, youth should be provided with both skill development and foreign language training. To supply skilled human resources for overseas employment, training should be designed according to the specific demands of different countries by coordinating with foreign embassies.

The Chief Minister emphasized that to ensure quality and employment-oriented higher education, professors must also be trained in modern technologies. Special attention should be given to the availability of teaching aids to make learning more engaging. Libraries in universities and colleges must be well-stocked with adequate books, and laboratories should be equipped with all the necessary apparatus.

Under the state government's Bharat Darshan Yojana, meritorious students from universities and colleges should be taken on educational tours to leading institutions across the country. Efforts should be made to include as many universities and colleges of the state as possible under the NAAC grading system. In line with the National Education Policy 2020, the upgradation of higher education in the state should be pursued at a rapid pace.

The Chief Minister further said that to secure a better future for students in higher education, curricula should be aligned with innovation. For this, support should be sought from reputed institutions excelling in the education sector. The e-library system must be strengthened to ensure that books for both competitive exams and academic courses are available to students free of cost. Additionally, vocational courses should be introduced in colleges. (ANI)

