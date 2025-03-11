Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 11 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attended the seminar 'Climate Change and Renewable Energy--Challenges and Solutions' at Wadia Institute.

Addressing the seminar, the CM said that, at present, climate change stands as a serious challenge for the whole world. Recalling the experience of last year's summer, he said that due to climate change, the temperature in various mountainous areas, including Dehradun, was much higher than before.

"At such a time, it is a commendable effort to spread awareness about climate change and discuss its solutions in depth. This seminar is not only an opportunity to understand the challenges of climate change but also a unique platform to strengthen our resolve towards the environment," he said

The Chief Minister said that lakhs of saplings are being planted in the state under the "Hariyali Mission." Through the "Jal Shakti Abhiyan," efforts are also being made to revive ponds and traditional water sources in 1000 villages, with the objective of promoting water conservation in the state.

"Spring and River Rejuvenation Authority has also been formed, under which 5500 water sources and 292 tributary rivers have been identified and treated. With the help of the Wadia Institute, we have also established the Glacier Study Centre so that we can understand the signals given by nature and work by making effective policies to prevent its erosion," he said.

The Chief Minister said that the 38th National Games held in the state were organized on the theme of Green Games. During the entire event, 2.77 hectares of forest area was established as 'Khel Van' by planting one Rudraksha plant in the name of all the players who won medals.

"Uttarakhand is the first state in the country to attempt to assess the environmental contributions of water, forest, land, and mountains by preparing an index of GEP, i.e. Gross Environment Product, on the lines of GDP. Green energy is being encouraged on a large scale in place of fossil-based fuels," he added.

"With the implementation of the "New Solar Energy Policy," work is being done towards achieving 1400 MW solar capacity by the year 2027. A large number of people are installing solar panels in the state by taking advantage of the subsidy under the "PM Suryaghar Yojana" and "Chief Minister Solar Self-Employment Scheme," he further said. (ANI)

