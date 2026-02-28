Haldwani (Uttarakhand) [India], February 28 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attended the inauguration ceremony of PSP Hospital in Haldwani on Saturday. On th event he said that healthcare services in the state have been significantly strengthened and two new medical colleges have been established in the state.

He also said that a Government Cancer Institute is being developed in Haldwani. He announced that additionally, an AIIMS satellite centre is being set up in Kichha, along with the existing AIIMS facility in Rishikesh.

Also Read | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Today 8 PM Live: Dear Lucky Saturday Lottery Result of February 28 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

On the occasion while adressing the people he said, "I am fortunate to be among you all today for the inauguration of this super speciality hospital. Brothers and sisters, this occasion is not just an inauguration program of a hospital, but a wonderful example of determination, struggle, and service. The start of PSP Multi Super Speciality Hospital and Research Center is truly the story of a family dedicated to society, which, through its actions, values, hard work, and coming from a very simple background, has made this possible. For this, I specially congratulate the founder of this institute, Shri Jagdish Singh Pimori, who came from Gagrigol village in Bageshwar district, and his entire family."

He further stated that under the leadership of our Prime Minister, the Ayushman Bharat scheme has become a guarantee of health security for every poor family, providing treatment up to 5 lakh rupees. "People at the tail end of society, who were unable to access medical facilities on time, will surely benefit from this hospital," Dhami said.

Also Read | Sehri Time and Iftar Time Today, March 01: Timings for 11th Roza of Ramzan 2026 in Mumbai, Delhi and More.

"Millions are benefiting from Ayushman services. In Uttarakhand as well, more than 61 lakh citizens have made their Ayushman cards. 207 types of free pathology tests are being provided in state hospitals. In Udham Singh Nagar, near here in Kichha, the AIIMS Satellite Center with all facilities is being established, and its construction is in the final stages; it will be inaugurated very soon," the Chief Minister added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)