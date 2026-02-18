Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], February 18 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attended the programme organised on the occasion of the Pran Pratishtha Mahotsav at Shri Khatu Shyam Dham in Vikasnagar, Dehradun, on Wednesday.

A major construction project for the Haripur Yamuna Ghat in Vikasnagar is underway.

Adressing the event, Dhami highlighted the large gathering as evidence of people's devotion, emphasising that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership would propel Uttarakhand to new heights.

"Our presence here today in such large numbers shows our devotion. The work we are doing towards the state's development is all because of their blessings. I want to remind you all once again that, under PM Modi's vision and leadership, Uttarakhand will reach new heights of growth and development in this decade," he said.

Dhami virtually also inaugurated the "Champawat Saras Corbett Festival-2026" from the Chief Minister's Camp Office, Dehradun, on Wednesday, emphasising that he is confident that there is an atmosphere of enthusiasm and celebration in every household of Champawat these days.

On this occasion, he noted that Holi is approaching and that the Holi of Kali Kumaon holds a distinct place across the country due to its unique cultural identity. The remarkable blend of Baithki Holi, Khadi Holi, Chaufulla, rhythm, melody, and folk culture is rarely seen anywhere else in the country.

The Chief Minister said that the sacred land of Champawat has been a heritage center of history, spirituality, and culture. According to him, the "Champawat Saras Corbett Festival-2026" is not just a seven-day event but a vibrant celebration of the state's cultural pride, natural beauty, strength of women, enthusiasm of youth, and the vision of a self-reliant Uttarakhand. He informed that this year the festival is also being organised as a "Winter Corbett Festival," which will provide new momentum to winter tourism in the state.

The Chief Minister said that under the festival, the target has been set to establish Champawat on the national map of adventure tourism through activities like paragliding, mountain biking, hot air ballooning, river rafting, paramotoring, bird watching, and trekking. He expressed confidence that these efforts will create new opportunities for youth and generate employment at the local level. (ANI)

