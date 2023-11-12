Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 12 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday called on state Governor Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Gurmit Singh at Raj Bhavan on the occasion of Diwali.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by his family to the Governor's residence.

Earlier in the day, Dhami greeted the people of the state on the occasion of the festival of light.

As per the Chief Minister's Office, Dhami extended hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the people of the state on the holy festival of Diwali, dedicated to the worship of Goddess Mahalakshmi, the goddess of prosperity, and Lord Shri Ganesh.

"On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, the CM said that he prays to God that the lives of all of you are filled with happiness, prosperity and good fortune," the CMO said in a statement.

During the day, CM Dhami also reached the residence of former state Chief Minister, BC Khanduri and wished the latter Diwali.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted people on the occasion of Diwali.

In his message, the Prime Minister wished that this special festival bring joy, prosperity and wonderful health to everyone's lives.

"Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali! May this special festival bring joy, prosperity and wonderful health to everyone's lives," PM Modi posted on X.

People all across the country have decorated their houses with colourful lights, rangolis, and flowers to celebrate the festival of joy.

Diwali is observed on Amavasya (or the new moon), the 15th day of the month of Kartik, every year.

Diwali is the festival of lights. It symbolises the spiritual "victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance". (ANI)

