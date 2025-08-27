Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], August 27 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted a field inspection of the disaster-affected areas in the Syanachatti area of the district on Wednesday and took stock of the ongoing rescue and relief operations in the region. During this, the Chief Minister met the disaster-affected people and, after listening to their problems, assured them of providing all possible help.

Earlier, a temporary lake was formed due to the obstruction of the flow of the Yamuna River by debris from Gadgad Gadera in the Yamuna River near Syanachatti.

The Chief Minister inspected the temporary lake built in Syanachatti and directed the officials to remove the silt deposited in the river route and increase quick drainage by widening the mouth of the lake.

Chief Minister Dhami directed the Uttarkashi District Magistrate to immediately assess the loss caused to the local people due to waterlogging and debris, and submit a report and declare the minimum support price of the potato crop due to obstruction in movement.

The Chief Minister also conducted a field inspection of the Kupda Kunshala bridge and directed the concerned officials to nominate a working agency as soon as possible, start the construction work, and arrange an alternative footpath until the movement is restored.

CM Dhami said that the movement, which has been disrupted due to landslides, should be restored and the Yamunotri route should be made smooth and opened for the Yatra soon.

The Chief Minister said that in this hour of crisis, the government is with every affected family, and after assessing the loss suffered by the affected people, all possible help will be provided as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, the Uttarkashi administration is managing the temporary lake formed at Syanachatti by attempting to drain the water, which had been blocked by debris from the Garhgad drain on the Yamunotri Dham road.

Officials said, "Work is underway to widen the mouth of the lake and remove silt from the river" to manage the flow effectively and prevent any flooding risk. (ANI)

