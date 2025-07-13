New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday congratulated senior social worker C. Sadanandan Master on being nominated to the Rajya Sabha, stating that his active participation in the Upper House will undoubtedly benefit the entire nation.

"Heartfelt congratulations to senior social worker Shri C. Sadanandan Master Ji on being nominated as a Rajya Sabha MP by the Honorable President. Your active participation in the Rajya Sabha will undoubtedly benefit the entire nation through your outstanding contributions in the fields of social service, education, and nation-building. Endless best wishes to you for this new responsibility," Dhami wrote in a post on X.

C. Sadanandan Master, a veteran social worker and educationist from Kerala with decades of grassroots service, is among four eminent personalities nominated to the Rajya Sabha by the President of India in a significant move recognising excellence in public service and scholarship.

These individuals were nominated under the powers conferred by Article 80(1)(a) of the Constitution, read with clause (3) of the same article. These nominations come in the wake of vacancies created due to the retirement of previously nominated members.

The Ministry of Home Affairs made the announcement through a notification.

These nominations fill the vacancies created by the retirement of previously nominated members. They are seen as the government's acknowledgement of significant national contributions in the fields of law, diplomacy, social service, and historical scholarship. (ANI)

