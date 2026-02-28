What Is ‘Alpine Divorce’? Know All About Viral Breakup Trend That Has Taken Over Social Media

New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI): Top officials of Punjab, Additional Chief Secretary Punjab (Home) Alok Shekhar, DGP Gaurav Yadav and Police Commissioner Jalandhar Dhanpreet Kaur, appeared before the Committee of Privileges of the Delhi Assembly over the alleged remarks of former Delhi CM Atishi about Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta said that the committee is examining the matter, and the report is still awaited.

"When the committee prepares its report, it will be tabled in the House, and the House will consider the committee's recommendations, and the Chair will then render its decision," he said.

Parduymn Rajput, BJP MLA and Chairman of the Committee of Privileges, Delhi Vidhan Sabha, shared with ANI that the committee discussed FIR filed by the Punjab Police in Jalandhar against BJP's Kapil Mishra over the alleged "doctored" video of Atishi.

"We asked the three officers why they were so hasty in filing the FIR, as this was a matter of the Delhi Assembly. The committee will now decide what further action to take. The information received from them was not satisfactory," Parduymn Rajput said.

Delhi Assembly Speaker said that incident is of disrespecting the Gurus, which happened on the floor of the House on January 6 of this year.

"This case, in which the question of disrespecting the Gurus was raised, this unfortunate incident occurred on the floor of the House on January 6," he said.

Gupta emphasised that there can be no compromise with the privileges of the House, its officials, and its members.

"Every member has their own privileges. There is zero tolerance for any kind of violation of these privileges," he said.

In January, two conflicting forensic reports emerged in January 2026. The Punjab FSL Report (AAP-led government) in Mohali concluded that the word "Guru" was never uttered by Atishi in the original audio. It found that captions were added maliciously to attribute words she did not speak.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta released a separate forensic report on January 17, 2026, claiming the video was authentic and untampered, and that it matched the Delhi Assembly proceedings "frame by frame."

Jalandhar Police registered an FIR against Kapil Mishra and others under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for promoting enmity and public mischief.

In response, the Delhi Assembly initiated breach-of-privilege proceedings against Atishi for her alleged remarks. Meanwhile, AAP's chief whip sought privilege action against Kapil Mishra for sharing the controversial clip. (ANI)

