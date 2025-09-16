Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 16 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday dedicated himself to disaster management efforts across the state right from the morning on the occasion of his 50th birthday, according to CMO press release.

The Chief Minister inspected disaster-affected areas early in the day and issued necessary directions to officials for prompt relief and rescue operations.

Later, from the Chief Minister's residence, he also virtually joined the Tehsil Diwas programs being held across the state and interacted with citizens.

The Chief Minister emphasised that Tehsil Diwas is a strong platform for addressing public concerns, and the government is committed to ensuring that every complaint is resolved within the stipulated time.

A day earlier, the Chief Minister had already announced that there would be no celebrations or formal programs on his birthday, September 16. He had appealed to his supporters to observe simplicity, declaring that he would mark the day with humility and service, added the press statement.

However, with reports of disaster pouring in from several parts of the state from early Tuesday morning, CM Dhami set aside his personal celebrations and immersed himself in disaster response. At dawn, he sought detailed reports from district magistrates about the damages and, before 9 a.m., left for Maldevta in Dehradun to personally assess the situation.

During the visit, he even climbed onto a tractor to review the devastation and instructed officials to provide all possible assistance to the affected people.

On this occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and several Chief Ministers and dignitaries from across the country extended birthday greetings to Chief Minister Dhami.

In his message, Prime Minister Modi said that CM Dhami is playing a vital role in the all-around development of Uttarakhand.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah noted that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, Dhami is continuously working for the welfare of the poor and the progress of Devbhoomi.

Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Dharmendra Pradhan, Manohar Lal Khattar, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Uttarakhand Governor Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Gurmit Singh, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Goa CM Pramod Sawant, Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma, Madhya Pradesh CM Dr. Mohanlal Yadav, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and many other prominent leaders also conveyed their best wishes to the Chief Minister on his birthday. (ANI)

