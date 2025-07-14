Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 14 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday directed the officials to provide training to the youth of the state in various trades as per the demand of industrial institutions.

The Chief Minister directed the officials in a virtual review meeting of the Technical Education Department held in Dehradun.

Chief Minister Dhami said that training programs based on cutting-edge subjects like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Robotics should also be given priority. It should be ensured that maximum number of trainees get employment opportunities through campus placement. Also, students should be given educational tours of industries, so that they get practical experience.

The Chief Minister said that work should be done in collaboration with IIT Roorkee to further improve the quality of training in technical institutes. There is a need to pay special attention to how the Center of Excellence, Roorkee can be used optimally in the interest of the youth of the state.

Chief Minister Dhami directed that regular employment fairs should be ensured to connect the youth with employment. Also, while making plans, outcome indicators should be kept in mind especially, so that the actual impact of the schemes is clearly reflected.

He said that the aim of the state government is to move Uttarakhand towards Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by the year 2030. To fulfill this objective, youth are being trained in the fields of technical skills, soft skills, entrepreneurship and innovation.

The Chief Minister said that employment and higher education opportunities are being ensured not only in the state but also abroad through programs like online placement portal, career guidance, faculty upgradation, internships and training in foreign languages.

Earlier in the day, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and sought guidance on various issues related to the development of Uttarakhand, a release from Uttarakhand CMO said.

Expressing gratitude to the Central Government for its cooperation in the development of the state, the Chief Minister said that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, Uttarakhand is ready to play its effective role in the vision of Developed India 2047. (ANI)

