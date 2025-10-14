Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 14 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday distributed appointment letters to 1,456 candidates at Doon Medical College, Patel Nagar. Among them were 109 Review Officers and Assistant Review Officers selected through the Public Service Commission, and 1,347 Assistant Teachers (L.T.) selected through the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission.

Congratulating all the appointees, the Chief Minister said that this moment marks a significant milestone in their lives and also lays the foundation for the state's bright future. He urged the newly appointed candidates to perform their duties with complete dedication, transparency, and a spirit of commitment, expressing confidence that they would set new benchmarks of excellence in their respective fields.

The Chief Minister said that the administrative system is the most crucial pillar of governance in any state. The Secretariat can be described as the brain of the state's governance, where policies are formulated, decisions are made, and development projects are planned for implementation.

In making this system effective, Review Officers play a vital role. He added that when a child receives quality education, it not only improves their life but also enables them to make a valuable contribution to society and the nation. It is the duty of teachers to impart good education while also instilling in children a sense of responsibility towards society and the nation, helping them become good citizens.

The Chief Minister further stated that, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state government is continually working to modernise and enhance the quality of the education system. From improving school infrastructure to digitalisation, extensive reforms are being carried out at every level. Several significant steps have been taken to make the recruitment process in the state transparent and impartial.

He noted that in the last four years, more than 26,000 youths have been appointed to government jobs--more than double the total number of appointments made during the tenure of previous governments since the state's formation. Today, young people are securing government jobs through a transparent system based on merit.

Referring to a recent cheating incident at an exam centre in Haridwar, he stated that the government took immediate action by arresting the accused and forming an SIT to investigate the matter. To protect the interests of the youth, and in response to their demand, a CBI inquiry has been recommended, and the exam has been cancelled.

The Chief Minister added that he personally visited the protest site to assure the youth that all their legitimate demands would be met.

Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat said that the recruitment process in the Education Department will continue, and soon appointments will be made for BRPs, CRPs, primary teachers, and Class IV positions. He informed that all newly appointed teachers are being posted in remote areas, where they will be required to render mandatory service for a few years. (ANI)

