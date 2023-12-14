Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 14 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed gratitude to the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over the provision of a loan facility of USD 200 million by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) for strengthening the electricity system and power transmission of Uttarakhand on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Dhami said that this will help in ensuring a smooth power system for the state.

The loan MoU was signed by Juhi Mukherjee Joint Secretary, Department of Economics, Union Finance Ministry and Hoyun Jeong, Deputy Resident Mission Director of ADB in India.

Recently Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit 2023 was held at the Forest Research Institute (FRI) here in Dehradun.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated 'Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit 2023' held at the FRI.

During the two-day summit, agreements worth more than Rs 3.5 lakh crore were signed, against an initial estimated target of Rs 2 lakh crore.

Various hydropower projects, including the Rishikesh-Karnprayag Railway Line, Aroma Park, Plastic Park, Food Park, Wellness Park, and Tehri Dam, were displayed. (ANI)

