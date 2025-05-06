Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 6 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday flagged off the free health service 'Doctor Aapke Dwar' from the CM residence in Dehradun.

The service is aimed at delivering medical assistance to residents at their doorstep.

Earlier on Monday, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the renovated ice rink at Maharana Pratap Sports College in Dehradun. CM Dhami said the renovated ice rink at Maharana Pratap Sports College is a significant achievement for Uttarakhand and the whole of India.

The CM said the state government decided to restart this rink to establish Uttarakhand as a sports land.

"South-Eastern Asian Winter Games were held in this ice skating rink built in 2011, in which players from many countries like India, Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives and Sri Lanka participated. Later, no attention was paid to this rink, which was why it was closed, but our government decided to restart it to establish Uttarakhand as a sports land," the CM said.

"We had resolved that even if we have to call engineers from abroad, we will restart this ice skating rink, and we worked firmly in this direction and were successful," CM Dhami said.

The Uttarakhand Chief Minister said a 1 MW solar plant has also been installed to run this ice skating rink. He also mentioned that this rink is likely the largest in the country and possibly in South Asia.

"We had organised the National Games on the theme of Green Games, carrying forward the same commitment, a 1 MW solar plant has also been installed to run this ice skating rink. This ice skating rink is an international standard rink, which is probably the largest skating rink not only in the country but also in South Asia. The department has also received a proposal from the Ice Skating Federation of India to organise games in this rink," he said. (ANI)

