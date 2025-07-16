Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 16 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday welcomed the Union Cabinet's approval of the Prime Minister Dhan-Dhanya Krishi Yojana and the Green Energy Mission, worth Rs 24000 crore and Rs 27000 crore respectively.

In a post shared on his official handle on X, CM Dhami lauded the Centre's move, describing it as a "proof of the government's commitment" to the welfare of villages, farmers, and the poor under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Dear Prime Minister Narendra Modi, under your able leadership, heartfelt gratitude and congratulations to the Union Cabinet for approving Rs 24 thousand crore for the Prime Minister Dhan-Dhanya Krishi Yojana and Rs 27 thousand crore for the Green Energy Mission", Dhami's 'X' post read.

He noted that the decision will strengthen the country's farmers' economy and set a strong example in a step towards India's sustainable development.

"This decision is proof of the government's commitment to the welfare of villages, the poor, and farmers. This decision will not only strengthen the economy of the country's food providers but also set a strong example for India in the direction of sustainable development with the balanced use of natural resources", the 'X' post added.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-chaired CCEA, in a meeting on Wednesday, granted enhanced autonomy to Maharatna company NTPC to make investments of up to Rs 20,000 crore for renewable energy capacity addition, against the current limit of Rs 7,500 crore, to achieve a 60 GW capacity by 2032.

The enhanced delegation given to NTPC and its subsidiary NGEL will facilitate the accelerated development of renewable projects in the country.

This move will also play a vital role in strengthening power infrastructure and ensuring investment in providing reliable, round-the-clock electricity access across the nation.

Renewable energy projects will also generate direct and indirect employment opportunities for the local people at the construction stage, as well as during the operations and maintenance stage.

"This shall provide boost to local suppliers, local enterprises/ MSMEs and shall encourage the entrepreneurship opportunities within the country besides promoting employment and socio-economic development of the country," said an official release after meeting of Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA). (ANI)

