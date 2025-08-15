Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami hoisted the National Flag at his residence in Dehradun on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day (Photo/ANI)

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 15 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami hoisted the National Flag at his residence in Dehradun on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day and administered the oath of national unity.

CM Dhami extended his Independence Day greetings to the people of the state, recalling the valour and supreme sacrifices of the great heroes who fought for the country's freedom and safeguarded Mother India. Paying homage to those who lost their lives in the recent disaster in Dharali and other affected areas, he expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. The Chief Minister assured that comprehensive rehabilitation arrangements would be made for the disaster-hit regions.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, August 15, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Friday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Bodoland Lottery Live Winning Numbers.

"India's acceptance has increased globally under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to take the country forward by the dreams of the immortal martyrs. Many historic decisions have been taken in the country under his leadership. The work of reconstruction and redevelopment is going on rapidly in Uttarakhand," Uttarakhand CM said.

The Chief Minister said that the state government is working with determination for the overall development of Uttarakhand. Work is being done on plans for the next 25 years. With public support, efforts are underway to make Uttarakhand the best state in the country.

Also Read | Mission Sudarshan Chakra Announced by PM Narendra Modi in Independence Day 2025 Speech To Secure Key Establishments With Indigenous Technology.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the tricolour at the Red Fort on the 79th Independence Day.

PM Modi also extended his heartfelt wishes to the nation on Independence Day, urging people to work harder, fulfil the dreams of freedom fighters, and contribute to building towards a 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India).

"Wishing everyone a very happy Independence Day. May this day inspire us to keep working even harder to realise the dreams of our freedom fighters and build a Viksit Bharat. Jai Hind!" PM Modi wrote in a post on X.

PM Modi was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, MoS Sanjay Seth, and the Chiefs of the three services. The Prime Minister also received the ceremonial guard of honour by the National Flag Guard, the Indian Air Force, Army, Navy, and Delhi Police, totaling upto 128 people. Wing Commander Arun Nagar led the interservices guard of honour. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)