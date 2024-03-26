Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 26 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in a road show ahead of the nomination of Tehri Lok Sabha candidate Mala Rajyalakshmi Shah in Dehradun on Tuesday.

During the roadshow, thousands of people gathered on the streets to welcome the Chief Minister. Visuals showed people showering flowers, and chanting slogans in support of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. The Chief Minister also reciprocated by showering flowers on the people and waving at them.

Meanwhile, BJP candidate from Pauri Garhwal Lok Sabha seat Anil Baluni reached Pauri district headquarters to file his nomination in the presence of Union Minister Smriti Irani. Baluni is also scheduled to address a public meeting after filing the nomination.

Congress candidate from Tehri Lok Sabha seat Jot Singh Gunsola filed his nomination papers on Tuesday.

Parliamentary elections for all five Lok Sabha seats in Uttarakhand will be held in a single phase on April 19.

In the 2019 general elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had won five seats with a vote of 61.7 per cent. Congress party had registered a vote share of 31.7 per cent while Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) had received 4.5 per cent of votes.

Earlier on Monday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Dhami attended the Holi Milan programme at his official residence in Dehradun. He was also seen dancing with the people who attended the programme on the occasion of Holi.

The atmosphere of CM Dhami's residence was filled with festival fervour amid the Dhol-Damauru and people singing traditional Holi songs like 'Shyam Murari ke Darshan ko Jab Vipra Sudama Aaye Har', 'Aayo Vasant Bahaar', 'Shiv Shankar Khele Holi', etc.

The Chief Minister also celebrated the festival of Holi with Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh, and former Uttarakhand CMs Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri and Harish Rawat at his residence. (ANI)

