Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 6 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday inaugurated 13 long-range modern sirens at the Dalanwala Police Station premises in Dehradun, marking a significant step toward further strengthening the state's disaster management capacity.

Speaking at the event, CM Dhami said that Uttarakhand is a disaster-prone state where timely alerts and information dissemination play a highly critical role. In this regard, this state-of-the-art siren system will prove to be extremely useful.

He emphasised that the state government accords top priority to the safety of its citizens and is empowering the police and disaster management departments through advanced technology.

"Being a hilly state, Uttarakhand is constantly under the threat of natural disasters. Landslides, cloudbursts, floods, and earthquakes frequently pose serious challenges," he said.

CM Dhami mention, "This year too, the state had to face several devastating disasters. The government is making continuous efforts to minimise the damage caused by such calamities and is working tirelessly to strengthen the early warning system in the state."

Highlighting the features of the new system, the Chief Minister said that the sirens, with ranges of 8 kilometres and 16 kilometres, will not only alert people during natural disasters but will also prove extremely useful for ensuring public safety. Timely warnings can significantly reduce the loss of life and property while enabling more effective relief and rescue operations.

He further said, "These long-range sirens will not remain limited to issuing warnings about potential disasters, but will also help in spreading awareness among the general public and ensuring timely action. The sirens have been installed in crowded areas, sensitive locations, and disaster-prone regions."

The Chief Minister directed officials to conduct regular testing of this system and raise public awareness about it, ensuring maximum utility during emergencies.

He appreciated the joint efforts being made by the Disaster Management Department and the Uttarakhand Police.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister also inspected the Child-Friendly Police Station established at the Dalanwala Police Station.

During the program, retired police personnel, the Uttarakhand PCS Association, and officials and staff of Uttarakhand Police presented donation cheques to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. (ANI)

