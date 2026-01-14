Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], January 14 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday attended the inauguration ceremony of the Magh Mela being held at Ramlila Ground in Uttarkashi, highlighting the significance of this spiritual fair.

CM Dhami participated in the ribbon-cutting for the ceremony and was welcomed with garlands.

Also Read | Sikkim State Lottery Result Today 6 PM Live: Dear Regal Wednesday Lottery Result of January 14 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Speaking to the media at the event, he described Magh Mela as a sacred fair, having significance in Indian spiritual practices.

He noted that these religious gatherings help in boosting local economies and also attract devotees and tourists, thereby boosting local economies. He said the Magh Mela witnesses the arrival of palanquins of deities from various regions.

Also Read | Mumbai Shutdown for BMC Elections 2026: What's Open and Closed on January 15?.

"So these fairs certainly promote our development as well as our heritage. Deities' palanquins arrive from many places, and there is a confluence of all of them here," he said.

He informed that a conclave on winter tourism has been organised at the Neem Institute alongside the Magh Mela, with many hotel owners, tour operators, and travel companies from across the country coming to the place.

"Along with this, today, at our Neem Institute, people from hotels and tour and travel companies from all over the country who organise tours have come here."

According to him, they will work towards creating a new tourism roadmap for Uttarakhand.

"Our aim is to ensure that tourism in Uttarakhand is not limited to just two or four months," CM Dhami said.

"The Uttarakhand government will also work with them and provide them with the necessary facilities so that tourism in our state does not only last for two or four months. This tourism should continue throughout the twelve months so that our hotel owners, taxi drivers, homestay owners, and all types of tour guides get work," he added.

CM Dhami further underlined that year-round tourism would help address the issue of migration from the state by creating stable livelihood opportunities at the local level.

Earlier in the day, He also inaugurated and laid foundation stones for nine development projects worth ₹33 crore 36 lakh 49 thousand, an official statement said.

These include the newly constructed Hi-Tech Maharana Pratap Bus Station built by the District Development Authority at a cost of ₹11 crore 27 lakh 50 thousand.

The Chief Minister announced that the Balaji Temple in Nanakmatta will be beautified. Under the Nanakmatta Assembly constituency, beautification and reconstruction works will be carried out at Brahmadev Temple near Lohia Bridge in Khatima.

Rooms, a hall, and beautification works will be undertaken at Devbhoomi Dharamshala. The Sonukhari-Kishanpur-Barkidandi-Kaithula-Tukdi road will be developed as a hot-mix road, the statement added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)