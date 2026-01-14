Khatima (Uttarakhand) [India], January 14 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday arrived at the inauguration ceremony of the newly constructed Khatima Bus Terminal in Khatima, Udham Singh Nagar.

Upon arrival at the venue, he was accorded a grand welcome by local residents.

Expressing their gratitude for the inauguration of the bus terminal, the locals thanked Chief Minister Dhami. The new bus terminal is expected to benefit both tourists and the local population.

Earlier today, Chief Minister inaugurated the Uttarayani Kauthik Fair organised by the Kumaon Cultural Upliftment Forum, Khatima, at the Seed Corporation premises by lighting the ceremonial lamp.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, the Chief Minister announced the construction of a "Parvatiya Vikas Bhawan" (Mountain Development Building) and directed the District Magistrate to identify suitable land for the same.

He further declared that the Uttarayani Fair would be included in the official calendar and provided with financial assistance. At the committee's request, he also announced plans to build a permanent stage.

Meanwhile, CM Dhami extended warm greetings on the occasions of Makar Sankranti, Uttaraini, and Ghughuti Tyohar.

In a video message shared on X, the Chief Minister said, "Heartiest greetings and best wishes to all the residents of the state on the sacred festival of Makar Sankranti, Uttaraini, and Ghughuti Tyohar, associated with Uttarakhand's rich folk traditions."

He further highlighted the significance of the festival and expressed his hopes that the festival brings "happiness, prosperity and fresh energy for all."

"This sacred festival, marking the Sun God's transition to Uttarayan, symbolises our folk faith, connection with nature, and renewed awareness in life. May this sacred festival bring happiness, prosperity, and fresh energy into the lives of all of you--this is our prayer," Dhami said in the video message. (ANI)

