Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 21 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, during the meeting of the Public Works Department at the Secretariat on Tuesday, instructed the officials to make the roads completely pothole-free by November 30.

As per the state government, the Chief Minister instructed the Secretary, Public Works Department and other circle officers to conduct on-site inspections of the roads.

Dhami directed that in case the roads are not pothole-free within the prescribed time period and in case of any kind of negligence towards the works, on-the-spot suspension action should be taken against the concerned officers.

The Chief Minister said that he could do a surprise inspection of road construction works and patchwork-related works at any time.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to work on smart city works and internal road works on war footing. Road construction work in the city should be done rapidly during nighttime. He said that any kind of negligence in the quality of construction works will not be forgivable.

The Chief Minister directed that the Secretary, the Public Works Department, should be made the nodal officer to monitor the quality of work on all the roads being built. The Chief Minister said that it should be ensured that wherever construction work is in progress, barricading is done properly and special care should be taken to ensure that people do not have to face unnecessary problems while commuting.

The Chief Minister also gave instructions to make good arrangements for dividers, reflectors and signage lighting on the roads.

The Chief Minister said that in view of two big events being held in Dehradun, the Global Investors Summit and 6th International Congress on Disaster Management, all preparations should be completed on time.

The Chief Minister instructed officials of the Public Works Department that white topping technology should be used in areas where water flow is high. Whatever plans are being made related to roads, they should be made keeping in mind the circumstances of the next 50 years.

He instructed the officials to ensure that there were no electrical wires dangling on the roads.

The Chief Minister said that Uttarakhand is an important state from the point of view of tourism and pilgrimage. The number of tourists and devotees in the state is increasing rapidly every year. For this, it is very important to have strong road connectivity. He said that we will have to move fast to expand roads and promote power generation.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to provide all possible help to the agencies engaged in relief and rescue operations of the workers trapped in the tunnel under construction in Silkyara, Uttarkashi. Constant coordination should be established with the families of the workers and all possible assistance should be provided to them.

The Chief Minister also instructed the officers to continuously coordinate with the district administration in Uttarkashi and provide immediate assistance in case of any need. He said that all departments should maintain coordination with the teams engaged in relief and rescue work. (ANI)

