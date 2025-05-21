Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 21 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday interacted with citizens who had lodged complaints in CM Helpline-1905 and took feedback from them.

Dhami directed the officials to resolve the pending problems with timeliness and seriousness.

Uttarakhand CM said it was a pleasure to know that the problems of the complainants have been resolved and added that the "trust of the public is our biggest inspiration"

He also assured the public that the government is determined to resolve the public's problems and fix the accountability of the administration.

"Our government is working, considering public service as paramount. Our effort is to ensure that no citizen of the state faces any kind of problem. Fixing the accountability of the administration and getting the problems resolved quickly is our priority," he said.

Earlier in the day, CM Dhami participated in the flag-off program of the third mountaineering expedition 'Shaurya' organised by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF)

The Chief Minister wished the NDRF soldiers who participated in the expedition a happy day.

"I feel very happy that our NDRF's brave soldiers are going to touch the heights of the Himalayas under their third expedition...I wish you all the best for this journey and pray to Baba Kedar, Lord Badri Vishal and Ganga Maiya to make your journey successful and may you all complete this journey safely," Dhami said.

Earlier, the Chief Minister participated in the hostel's foundation stone-laying program at Saraswati Vidya Mandir, Manduwala, Dehradun.

Wishing all the students on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that this hostel will play an important role in the all-around development of the students, along with providing residential facilities to them. The Chief Minister congratulated the students of Saraswati Vidya Mandir Manduwala for achieving 100 per cent results in the recently concluded 10th and 12th examinations.

The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, extensive reforms have been made in the education system in the country. The state government implemented the new education policy for the first time in the country. 141 PM Shri Vidyalaya and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Residential Schools are being constructed in the state. Virtual classrooms have also been arranged in 500 schools in 13 districts of the state. NCERT books have been made compulsory in all government schools to ensure quality education. (ANI)

