For the past few days, the minute you open X (formerly Twitter), you come across ‘Vishal Mega Mart’ as one of the top trending hashtags on the platform. The ‘Vishal Mega Mart Security Guard Job’ trend has taken social media by storm, becoming a viral sensation, sparking a memefest across X, Instagram and Facebook. The online phenomenon sparked by a large-scale hiring campaign by Vishal Mega Mart humorously elevates the role of a security guard to an aspirational ‘dream job.’ Keeping the debatable ‘no job’ crisis aside, social media users are taking part in the meme sensation, adding their humorous twist to the viral Vishal Mega Mart campaign. This further piqued the curiosity among job seekers about how much a security guard at Vishal Mega Mart really makes. The searches for ‘Vishal Mega Mart security guard salary per month’ saw a significant spike with people trying to look beyond the mimic tone.

Vishal Mega Mart Security Guard Salary Per Month

For the unversed, the Vishal Mega Mart Security job trend flooded the internet timeline after a job campaign about the retail chain went viral. The post included an exam for Vishal Mega Mart’s security guard services, featuring questions on current affairs, English and the local language. The selection process also included a medical test and a physical training evaluation. In addition, candidates with prior experience as guards, shooting training or martial arts skills were prioritised. With that, the curiosity among individuals for the Vishal Mega Mart security job's monthly salary increased.

Vishal Mega Mart Security Guard Viral Trend

Vishal mega Mart security guard job context !🫠 pic.twitter.com/e7LFHKM3P8 — Arpit (@arpitsrivastvv) May 17, 2025

It must be noted that with over 645 stores across India, Vishal Mega Mart is one of the major employers in the retail sector. As per the data from AmbitionBox and Glassdoor, the role of a security guard at Vishal Mega Mart falls under a tiered pay structure. Freshers typically earn between INR 9,000 and INR 12,000 per month. Those with prior experience can command salaries between INR 13,000 and INR 18,000 per month, while supervisory roles offer between INR 19,000 and INR 25,000. Several media reports also note additional benefits, including medical coverage, provident fund (PF), and staff discounts.

The Vishal Mega Mart trend satirises the intensity of competitive exam preparation by parodying the recruitment tests and interview processes.

