Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 16 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday participated in a state-wide tree plantation initiative organised in celebration of the region's folk festival, Harela.

The event, held at the Gorkha Military Inter College Campus in Dehradun, was themed "Celebrate Harela's Festival: Repay the Debt to Mother Earth."

He extended hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the people of the state on the Harela festival. On this occasion, he planted a Rudraksha plant.

The Chief Minister stated that Harela is not just a festival, but a profound feeling deeply rooted in the culture, nature, and consciousness of Uttarakhand, which reminds us of our responsibilities towards the environment. He informed that a target has been set to plant about 5 lakh saplings on the day of the Harela festival, a release said.

The Chief Minister said that a target has been set to plant 50 per cent of fruit trees in each division of the Forest Department. He said that in this Mahabhiyan, the government is seeking the cooperation of the public, voluntary organisations, students, women's groups, and panchayats.

He stated that we must ensure the regular care of the planted saplings until they mature into trees. He said that Uttarakhand is a state rich in natural beauty and biodiversity, which is the moral duty of all of us to protect.

The Chief Minister, while referring to campaigns like 'Panchamrit Sankalp', 'Net Zero Emission', 'Lifestyle for Environment' and 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' running under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said that the state government is also working by imbibing these values. He informed that this year, a target has been set to plant 108 crore saplings across the country.

He said that the 'Spring and River Rejuvenation Authority (SARRA)' has been constituted for environmental protection in the state.

Through this initiative, more than 6,500 water sources have been conserved, and 3.12 million cubic meters of rainwater have been harvested to date. He stated that a complete ban has been imposed on single-use plastics in the state, and the use of dustbins has been made mandatory in vehicles.

The Chief Minister called upon the people of the state to plant a tree on special occasions in their lives and take care of it, so that environmental conservation can become a mass movement.

Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal stated that the folk festival Harela is being celebrated at 2,389 locations throughout the state. He stated that over the last three years, the survival rate of plants planted at the Harela festival has been more than 80 per cent. He described the falling water level as a matter of serious concern and said that for this, we will have to make continuous efforts for the plantation and conservation of water streams. (ANI)

