Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 26 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday launched a book 'Continuous Welfare of Students' at the Chief Minister's residence auditorium in Dehradun.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Dhami participated in the tribute ceremony organised on the occasion of the 26th Kargil Vijay Diwas at Shaheed Smarak, Gandhi Park, Dehradun and paid homage to the bravehearts who sacrificed their lives during the war.

In a post on X, CM Dhami shared, "On Kargil Vijay Diwas, I offer countless salutations to the immortal heroes who sacrificed their lives for the sake of the nation's integrity and identity. This day is not merely a victory in a war, but an eternal saga of the valour, sacrifice, and national service of India's brave sons, which can never be forgotten."

On the occasion of the 26th Kargil Vijay Diwas, a tribute ceremony was held in Dehradun, where Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami paid homage to the immortal martyrs who sacrificed their lives during the 1999 Kargil War.

Speaking at the ceremony, CM Dhami began by welcoming attendees, saying, "A heartfelt welcome and greetings to all of you who have come to the tribute ceremony organised on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas in Dehradun."

He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for India's growing self-reliance, especially in the defence sector, stating, "Under the leadership of Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, India is becoming self-reliant in every field, especially in the defence sector."

Paying respects to the martyrs of the Kargil war, he added, "On the occasion of the 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas, I pay my respects to all those immortal martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the protection of Mother India. In the valleys, hills, and winds of Kargil, the battle cry of the Indian Army's brave warriors still resonates with the same vigour today. The valiant soldiers, with the tricolour tied on their heads, roared with such ferocity that the enemy trembled." (ANI)

