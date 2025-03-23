Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 23 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami made three important announcements for youths, ex-servicemen (Upanal) and contract workers on Sunday on the occasion of the completion of three years of his tenure.

The state government will provide financial assistance to students preparing for competitive examinations and youth with graduate degrees. Training will be arranged to develop their employability skills through a dedicated platform. For this, the government will constitute a high-level committee.

A concrete policy will be prepared soon for the regular appointment of Upanal and contract workers. Apart from this, government works up to ten crore rupees will be given only to local contractors of the state.

The Chief Minister made these announcements in a program organised at the Parade Ground on the occasion of the completion of three years of service, good governance and development. There was a large number of enthusiastic attendance of people in the program.

In his address, Chief Minister Dhami first paid tribute to the immortal fallen soldiers of Uttarakhand and Sardar Bhagat Singh ji, Rajguru ji and Sukhdev ji on Shaheed Diwas. He said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttarakhand has achieved success while facing various challenges.

Despite various challenges, in these three years, our state has achieved many remarkable achievements and set new records, the echo of which is being heard across the country today.

The Chief Minister said in his address that due to some people who are not careful in speaking, sometimes talks of regionalism or casteism are heard in the state. He said that if any person of Uttarakhand talks about narrow regionalism or casteism, then he not only does injustice to those agitators who sacrificed everything for the creation of this state but he also works against his motherland.

In the program, the Chief Minister presented the achievements of the government in three years in a series. He said that while our government has worked towards strengthening the infrastructure of all major sectors including education, health, road, sports, drinking water and air connectivity in the last three years, on the one hand, by making more than 30 new policies related to various sectors in the state, a detailed roadmap for the all-round development of Uttarakhand has been prepared and many new schemes have been implemented. The result is that the progress of Uttarakhand is clearly visible in every field.

He specifically mentioned providing three gas cylinders to Antyodaya families, 30 per cent horizontal reservation for women of the state, 10 per cent horizontal reservation to state agitators, old age pension facility, restarting sports quota in government jobs, providing scholarships to students, free facilities for 207 types of pathological tests.

The Chief Minister, while mentioning the first position given to Uttarakhand in the index of achieving the goals of sustainable development for the year 2023-24, as well as the category of achievers in ease of doing business and leaders in the startup ranking, also gave information about the record reduction in the unemployment rate.

He informed that by bringing a record reduction of 4.4 per cent in the unemployment rate of the state, Uttarakhand has also surpassed the national average. He said that it is the result of our continuous economic reforms that this year the state's gross domestic product has registered a growth of 13.59 per cent as compared to 2023-24.

Not only this, but we have also surpassed the national average by registering a growth of 11.33 per cent in per capita income. He also discussed the organization of G-20 meetings, Global Investors Summit and the National Games.

He said that the holy Ganga of the Uniform Civil Code flowing from Devbhoomi has infused new energy and enthusiasm in the whole country. Referring to the anti-copy law in his address, he said that positive results are coming out.

Anti-riot and anti-conversion laws were also discussed. Regarding land law, he said that this would save the holy land of Devbhoomi from land mafias. He said that we have fulfilled the promises made to the people. So far, we have been successful in implementing more than 70 per cent of the promises of our vision document released in 2022. Other promises will also be fulfilled soon.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister released the development booklet '3 Years of Service, Good Governance and Development' of the Information and Public Relations Department. It includes the decisions, schemes and achievements taken by the government in the public interest in the last 3 years.

The digital release of the 'Devbhoomi Rajat Utsav - Sankalp se Siddhi' calendar and the digital launch of the Content Creator Competition were also done by the Chief Minister. (ANI)

