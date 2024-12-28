Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 28 (ANI): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday met Rahul Kamboj, Member of Parliament, Frankfurt (Germany) here and discussed making the youth of the state skilled and employable.

The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, special emphasis is being laid on skill development.

"Under the Chief Minister's Skill Upgradation and Global Employment Scheme run by our government, the youth of the state are getting employment opportunities in Japan," CM Dhami said.

The Chief Minister said that in view of the demand for a skilled labour force in Germany, the state government is continuously working to provide skills to the youth in accordance with modern and global standards.

He said that concrete steps are being taken by our government to connect the youth of the state with employment in developed countries like Germany.

On this occasion, Frankfurt MP's Advisor Saurabh Bhagat, Director of Healthcare Kapil Kumar and other dignitaries were also present.

Rahul Kumar Kamboj is a parliament member in Frankfurt, Germany. He was born in Alahar, Haryana and later moved to Frankfurt.

On Friday, Uttarakhand CM Dhami participated in the Jan Milan program organized at Gautam Farm Nagla Imarti in Haridwar and said that the overall development of rural areas is the priority of the state government.

CM Dhami said that the Ganga of development will flow in the rural areas and no stone will be left unturned in the all-round development of rural areas.

The CM said that more than 30 new policies have been made to increase self-employment, and employment opportunities are increasing due to increased investment in the state.

He said that for the welfare of the SC and ST classes, many such welfare works have been done including an increase in the general budget, so that the economic assistance and social status of the people of the SC, and STs can be strengthened. (ANI)

