New Delhi [India], December 28 (ANI): The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) team from Meerut on Saturday, conducted an inspection of an ancient Baori in the Chandausi area of Sambhal, where excavation work is currently underway.

Vinod Singh Rawat, Circle In-Charge of ASI Meerut, highlighted that several such Baoris are found in western Uttar Pradesh, all sharing a similar structure. He also mentioned ongoing discussions with the District Magistrate.

Also Read | Bareilly Shocker: Man Strangled to Death in His Sleep by Unidentified Assailants in Uttar Pradesh.

"There are several such baori in western UP...They all are the same in the structure...I met with the DM, discussions are being done..," he said.

Meanwhile earlier today, excavation at the Laxmanganj stepwell, now in its eighth day, continues under the supervision of ASI officials, using manual tools to prevent any damage to the structure, as stated by Executive Officer of the Municipal Corporation Chandausi, KK Sonkar.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Horror: Grandfather, Father, Uncle Arrested for Rape After Girl Found 2 Months Pregnant, Accused Arrested.

Speaking to ANI, Sonkar said, "Today marks the eighth day of excavation. The digging has been ongoing for the past eight days, and gradually, layer by layer, the structure is becoming visible. I have concerns that this may affect the nearby houses. Previously, excavation was being done using a JCB, but now machine digging has been halted to minimize damage to the surrounding structures. Instead, manual method is being used for the excavation."

As per the Excavation Incharge, Priyanka Singh, "40-50 labourers are working here daily, and our work is going on in both shifts and digging is going on here continuously."

In another development, construction began for a new police outpost near Jama Masjid in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh on Friday.

Meanwhile, RAF jawans have been deployed near the construction site to ensure security. This development comes after recent violence in the area, which resulted in casualties. It aims to strengthen security and prevent further unrest.

On Friday, District Magistrate Dr Rajinder Pensiya said that efforts are underway to reopen wells and CCTV cameras are being installed to enhance security in Sambhal.

"19 wells and 68 sacred places, a total of 87, are known as Dev Tirtha... many of the wells are being reopened as natural resources of water conservation by removing encroachment," Pensiya told ANI.

On Wednesday, to restore wells and pilgrimage sites in Sambhal and reconnect the local community with their religious traditions, a team from the ASI and local administration visited several historic locations. The ASI inspected ancient structures, including Ferozpur Fort, stepwells, and Chor Kuan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)