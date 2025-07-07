New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met Union Agriculture, Rural Development and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in the national capital on Monday and discussed the implementation and expansion of various agriculture and related schemes of the state.

CM Dhami also discussed the proposed schemes prepared by the state government for the agricultural and horticultural needs of the hilly and plain areas of the state and the economic strength of the farmers.

Also Read | Dating App Scam Busted in Borivali: 22 Arrested After Mumbai Police Bust Gang Duping People With Inflated Hotel Bills, Know the Modus Operandi.

The Chief Minister informed that the Uttarakhand government has prepared comprehensive schemes of about Rs 3,800 crore with the aim of overall development of the agriculture and horticulture sector and making farmers self-reliant.

"These schemes include various aspects like innovation, mechanisation, technical inclusion and promotion of traditional agriculture. The Chief Minister thanked the Union Agriculture Minister for giving in-principle approval of Rs 3,800 crore for the agriculture-related schemes of the state," as per the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Also Read | Influencer Manish Kashyap Joins Jan Suraaj Party in Presence of Prashant Kishor After Quitting BJP Ahead of Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 (See Pics and Video).

The Chief Minister said that this cooperation will prove to be an important step towards making the agriculture sector of the state self-reliant and modern. The Chief Minister apprised the Union Minister that a requirement of Rs 1,052.80 crore has been identified for the construction of agricultural fences to protect crops in hilly areas from wild animals, it added.

Apart from this, a scheme of Rs 400 crore has been proposed to establish 10,000 farm machinery banks in the state, which will benefit small, marginal farmers and women. A provision of Rs 134.89 crore has been made under the State Millet Mission to promote traditional nutritious crops.

As per the CMO, a scheme of Rs 5 crore has also been prepared to develop the state as a seed hub for self-sufficiency in seed production. A scheme of Rs 1,150 crore has been proposed to strengthen the promotion, storage and marketing system of Apple production, the release mentioned.

A requirement of Rs 894 crore has been shown to protect the promotion and cultivation of cash crops like kiwi from wildlife. An investment of Rs 885.10 crore is proposed to promote innovation and startups in the agriculture and horticulture sector. A plan of Rs 42 crore has also been prepared to promote low-risk crops like dragon fruit.

The Chief Minister said that the state government is actively working in the field of food processing and value addition. A provision of Rs 36.50 crore has been made for the establishment of analysis laboratories to promote organic farming. A plan of Rs 378.50 crore has been proposed under the modernisation of land records and digital survey, the CMO stated.

Along with this, a plan of Rs 14 crore has been prepared to make the youth skilled in the agriculture sector through Pantnagar University and Rs 14 crore for the establishment of the Agritourism School. A provision of Rs 16.11 crore has been proposed for the establishment of a Microbiology Laboratory in Uttarakhand Horticulture and Forestry University, Bharsar.

Apart from this, the Chief Minister also requested the Union Minister for central assistance for setting up high-quality nurseries, cold storage, sorting and grading units in view of apple production in the state, promoting Kiwi and Dragon Fruit Mission, setting up a Center of Excellence for super foods (mushrooms and exotic vegetables) and setting up an agro tourism school in Pantnagar Agricultural University.

On the request of the Chief Minister, the Union Minister gave in-principle consent to extend the time limit for the remaining works of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) 1 and 2. He also assured to give in-principle consent to the proposal of PMGSY 4. The Union Minister appreciated the excellent work being done by the Uttarakhand government in various fields of agriculture and rural development.

In the meeting, Union Agriculture Minister, while giving a positive response to the proposals presented by the Chief Minister, assured that the agricultural needs of Uttarakhand will be taken into account on a priority basis and all possible support will be provided for the prosperity of the farmers of the state.

"I congratulate Uttarakhand CM and his team, Uttarakhand - Rural Development Department of the state has done good work. The targets of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana have been met. They have also done a new survey and verification will be complete soon. Even in Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, Uttarakhand has done well. We are also going to give approvals for the fourth phase of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana. Uttarakhand has sent us proposals as per the parameters. They have also met the target of Lakhpati Didi. They had decided to raise the target and work is ongoing on that. Uttarakhand has also done satisfactorily well in MNREGA. Uttarakhand has expressed a few expectations regarding agriculture," Chouhan said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)