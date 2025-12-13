Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 13 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday participated in the 47th All India Public Relations Conference-2025 held at Hotel Emerald Grand on Sahastradhara Road in Dehradun.

The Chief Minister inaugurated the conference by lighting the ceremonial lamp. He also visited the photo exhibition organised at the conference venue and inspected various stalls showcasing handicraft products, thereby encouraging local art and craftsmanship, according to a release.

Dehradun is hosting the 47th All India Public Relations Conference from December 13 to 15, with participation from public relations and communication professionals from across the country. Organised by the Public Relations Society of India (PRSI), the conference is centred on the theme "Viksit Bharat @2047: Development as well as Heritage."

The conference was inaugurated on December 13 by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. During the three-day event, expert sessions will be held on a wide range of subjects, including Uttarakhand's 25-year development journey, the role of media and public relations, technology, GST, artificial intelligence, cybercrime, misinformation, and international public relations. Participation by delegates from Russia has given the conference an international dimension. The conference will conclude on December 15.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister welcomed public relations experts, delegates, and young professionals from across the country. He said that this year's theme, "PR Vision for 2047," is highly relevant to realising the resolve of a developed India. He emphasized that in today's era, public relations is no longer limited to information dissemination, but has emerged as an important and effective component of the nation-building process, the release stated.

The Chief Minister said that in the current digital age, while information is abundant, the challenge of misinformation has also become serious. In such a scenario, establishing accurate, timely, and credible communication between the government and the public is the foremost responsibility of public relations. He noted that in a state like Uttarakhand, which is prone to natural disasters and is strategically sensitive, communication is not merely a formality but the foundation of trust.

He further stated that in areas such as disaster management, good governance, and religious and tourism management, future PR systems must be fast, technologically skssm, and sensitive to public sentiments, so that the relationship between the government and the people is based not on directives, but on partnership and trust, the release added.

Expressing confidence, the Chief Minister said that public relations can play the role of an effective command center during crises, while also contributing significantly to shaping a positive narrative for the nation. He added that the vision emerging from Devbhoomi Uttarakhand would prove helpful in building a developed India by 2047.

Highlighting the state's development journey, the Chief Minister said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttarakhand is continuously progressing on the path of development. He informed that the size of the state's economy is expected to reach approximately ₹3.78 lakh crore in 2024-25, with a significant increase in per capita income as well. He also noted unprecedented growth in the state budget and a historic decline in the unemployment rate.

The Chief Minister said that modern infrastructure is being rapidly developed in sectors such as education, health, roads, sports, drinking water, and air and rail connectivity. Continuous efforts are also being made to give Uttarakhand global recognition as a hub for religious tourism, wellness, adventure tourism, film shooting, and wedding destinations.

He mentioned that projects such as the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail line, the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, ropeway projects, and airport expansion works are giving new momentum to the state's development. Additionally, year-round tourism is being promoted through the initiative of winter pilgrimage.

Referring to efforts to strengthen investment, industry, and the local economy, the Chief Minister said that the state has achieved notable success in translating investment proposals received through the Global Investors Summit into reality. With the single-window system and new industrial and startup policies, Uttarakhand is emerging as an attractive investment destination.

He said that initiatives such as "One District-Two Products," House of Himalayas, the Millet Mission, and new tourism and film policies are strengthening local livelihoods. Uttarakhand's achievements in national and international rankings stand as evidence of transparent, effective, and participatory governance in the state.

The Chief Minister affirmed that the state government is fully committed to preserving cultural values, demographic balance, and social structure along with development. He added that Uttarakhand's policies and innovations are today serving as a model for other states in the country and are playing an important role in shaping the direction of Viksit Bharat-2047, the release stated.

On this occasion, Additional Secretary and Director General, Information, Banshidhar Tiwari was conferred a national award by PRSI for excellence in good governance. (ANI)

