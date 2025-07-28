Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 28 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday participated in the felicitation ceremony organised on the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

The event was organised at Mukhya Sevak Sadan, located in the Chief Minister's residence in Dehradun.

Also Read | Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Tumble for 3rd Day, Dragged by Kotak Bank, India-US Trade Deal Uncertainty.

At the ceremony, Chief Minister Dhami said that this is an honour for the people of Uttarakhand. The dream of a Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand could be realised only with the blessings of the people of the state. He stated that by implementing the Uniform Civil Code, the state government has paid a true tribute to Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar.

The Chief Minister said that after the implementation of UCC, the rights of all citizens in the state have become equal. UCC has worked to end discrimination in society.

Also Read | Operation Mahadev: 3 Terrorists Killed in Encounter With Security Forces in Dachigam Area in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar, Identification Process Underway.

Chief Minister Dhami said that the rights of women have been protected in the Uniform Civil Code. By making registration mandatory for live-in relationships, the safety of sisters and daughters has been ensured. He said that certainly, this "Ganga of a Uniform Civil Code" will flow from the state of Uttarakhand to the entire country. He said that our ideology has been based on values such as social harmony, cultural consciousness, and national unity.

The Chief Minister stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to celebrate 26 November as a national festival, marking Constitution Day. Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the major places associated with the memories of Baba Saheb are also being developed as the Panch Teerth of national consciousness.

Chief Minister Dhami further stated that the state government has taken many tough decisions like the strict anti-riot law, conversion law, and Operation Kalanemi. He said that the state government will not allow the demography of the state to change under any circumstances. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)