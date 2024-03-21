Champawat (Uttarakhand) [India], March 21 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the 'Holi Milan' celebrations with party workers in the Champawat district on Thursday.

The Uttarakhand Chief Minister danced and played the traditional drum at the event with the party workers of the Champawat and Lohaghat Assemby under Lok Sabha constituency Almora and wished everyone a festival of unity and gaiety.

The Holi Milan event, Bhentvarta and Samvad programme with party workers took place at Goralchaud Maidan in Champawat.

The Chief Minister also prayed for the progress of the state and the happiness and prosperity of all the people of the state in the temple with due rituals.

Earlier on Wednesday evening, Chief Minister Dhami attended the traditional Holi Milan function organised by Rana Tharu Parishad in Khatima.

At the event, the Chief Minister danced with the senior officials of the Parishad and the locals and wished everyone a happy and blessed festival.

The Holi Milan ceremony is a celebration of cultural pride and spiritual unity.

Holi, also known as the "Festival of Colours," is a vibrant festival celebrated with enthusiasm across India.

This year, Holi will be celebrated on March 25. The festival also involves lighting bonfires, signifying the burning of the demon Holika.

Amidst the revelry, traditional sweets are shared, fostering a sense of community and togetherness. Holi truly encapsulates the spirit of joy and love. (ANI)

