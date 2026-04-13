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Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 13 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday participated in the "Swachhta through Voluntary Effort" campaign organised by Municipal Corporation Dehradun at Ballupur Chowk.

During the event, he urged residents of the state to remain aware and committed to maintaining cleanliness.

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On this occasion, the Chief Minister personally took part in the cleanliness drive, encouraging the public to contribute towards keeping the environment clean and healthy.

The special sanitation campaign, conducted by the Municipal Corporation from April 7 to 13, aimed to make the city clean, beautiful, and healthy. As part of the initiative, activities such as sanitation drives, waste disposal, and public awareness programs were carried out across various wards.

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The Chief Minister stated that cleanliness cannot be achieved solely through government efforts; active public participation is essential. He emphasised that cleanliness should be an integral part of daily life, and lasting change is only possible when every citizen voluntarily contributes. He urged people to take responsibility for keeping their homes, neighbourhoods, and cities clean.

Praising the efforts of the Municipal Corporation Dehradun, he said that such community-driven initiatives play a significant role in bringing positive change in society. He also stressed the need for conducting such campaigns regularly to ensure sustained awareness about cleanliness.

Earlier, in a post on X, CM Dhami highlighted the importance of public participation in building a clean and healthy India.

"Participated in the 'Voluntary Cleanliness' program organised in Dehradun, contributing to the Swachhata Abhiyan. This initiative, in the direction of realising the resolve of the Honourable Prime Minister Shri@narendramodiji's 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan', is an excellent example of public participation and responsibility. This campaign is a strong step towards developing a positive mindset towards cleanliness in society, as well as building a clean and healthy India," the post read.

https://x.com/pushkardhami/status/2043543269683167426?s=20

"On this occasion, Honorable Cabinet Minister Shri@ganeshjoshibjpji, Shri@KhajanDassBJPji, BJP State President and Honorable Rajya Sabha MP Shri@mahendrabhatbjpji, Honorable MLA Smt. Savita Kapoor ji, State Organization General Secretary Shri@ajaeybjpji, and Dehradun Mayor Shri Saurabh Thapliyal ji were present," the post further read. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)