Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], February 21 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami gave appointment letters to 51 candidates selected for the post of Auditor under the Finance Department through the State Public Service Commission on Wednesday.

The appointment letters were given to the candidates at an appointment letter distribution ceremony organised at the Chief Minister's residence on Wednesday.

While congratulating all the newly appointed personnel, the Chief Minister said that now they are going to become a part of the Uttarakhand government and administration and said that he hopes everyone will work efficiently with dedication and hard work.

Chief Minister Dhami said that our efforts to provide maximum employment opportunities to the youth of the state are slowly beginning to materialise. He expressed hope that in future more and more youth will get more employment opportunities in the state itself.

Addressing the candidates, CM Dhami said, "You all are fortunate that God has allowed you to serve in a state in which there are immense possibilities for progress. Whatever work you do, do it with full honesty and dedication. Try your best to complete the work that has to be done today and never leave that work for tomorrow. Aspire to make Uttarakhand the best. Discharge your responsibility in building the state."

The Chief Minister also told the candidates that out of thousands of youth of the state, they had been given this special opportunity to serve the state.

"You have to set standards in your field of work. We have to aim to be disciplined and discharge our responsibilities with honesty," said CM Dhami.

The Chief Minister further said that a new work culture has developed under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Our government is fully committed to every section of the state and will continue to do so and expects that all of you will continue to extend your support in achieving our resolution to make Uttarakhand the best," added the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, while virtually addressing the Developed India Resolution 2024 mega exhibition program, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "The resolution of PM Modi to make India a 'developed India' is not just a resolution but a firm belief to make India Vishva Guru." (ANI)

