Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 19 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami presented the supplementary budget in the assembly session held at Bhararisain (Gairsain) on Tuesday.

Speaking of the supplementary budget, the Chief Minister said that the supplementary budget of Rs 5315 crore had been prepared by imbibing the mantra of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas'.

Also Read | School Assembly News Headlines Today, 20 August 2025: Check and Read Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment, and Business Stories During Daily Assembly.

Furthermore, the CM stated that the budget was not just a document of figures, but the state's resolve towards sustainable development, inclusive development, innovation and economic strength.

He further stated that the state's focus was on the investment in human capital and the inclusive development of every section. The budget has been prepared keeping in mind the welfare of all sections, including farmers, workers, poor, women, youth, security forces and journalists.

Also Read | Did You Get an SMS To Update Your Address To Receive a Package From India Post? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Message.

The Chief Minister said that adequate provisions have been made in the state for electricity tariff subsidy, health schemes, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, residence of policemen, rest house for attendants and martyr and journalist welfare fund.

"Our government has also given priority to disaster mitigation and environmental balance, so that there is a balance between 'ecology' and 'economy'. Effective budgetary provisions have been made for landslides, earthquake risk, spring mapping, and disaster relief," he further stated.

Highlighting the provisions for infrastructure development in the budget, the CM stated that special importance had been given to Rispana-Bindal elevated road, Pantnagar airport expansion, Kumbh Mela infrastructure and tourism development.

"We are committed to developing Rishikesh as a yoga city and Haridwar as a spiritual tourism city. Along with this, cultural and religious events like Nanda Rajjat Yatra and Sharda River Front are also being strengthened," he added.

The Chief Minister said that this supplementary budget is another strong step towards the new Uttarakhand.

He said, "I appeal to the people of the state to support us in this development journey," he stated. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)