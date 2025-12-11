Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 11 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has written a letter to Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Jagat Prakash Nadda, requesting approval for establishing a "Multi-Organ Transplantation Surgery Department" at AIIMS Rishikesh, according to an official release.

The Chief Minister stated that in recent years, demand for advanced medical services at AIIMS Rishikesh has increased significantly, particularly in organ donation and multi-organ transplantation. As a result, the number of critical patients arriving at the institute from Uttarakhand and neighbouring states has increased steadily. Growing awareness about organ donation has also led to a rise in the number of potential donor cases, the CMO said.

Despite this increasing need, patients requiring kidney, liver, pancreas or heart transplants often have to travel outside the state for medical procedures, causing delays in treatment and imposing financial burdens on patients and their families. CM Dhami emphasised that AIIMS Rishikesh already has the specialists, infrastructure and technical capabilities necessary to support a dedicated multi-organ transplant unit.

He noted that establishing a full-fledged Multi-Organ Transplantation Surgery Department at the institute would significantly enhance its efficiency and capacity to handle complex medical cases. Such a facility, he said, would not only benefit Uttarakhand but also serve the larger northern and Himalayan regions by providing timely and advanced medical care.

The Chief Minister has requested the Union Health Minister to instruct the concerned authorities to grant the necessary approval for setting up this department at AIIMS Rishikesh in the larger public interest.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, CM Dhami, while participating in a programme held at the Chief Minister's Residence, distributed appointment letters to 142 Assistant Professors selected through the Medical Services Selection Board for various government medical colleges.

Congratulating the newly appointed Assistant Professors, CM Dhami said, "This opportunity would prove to be a significant step toward strengthening the medical sector. This would help them become skilled and efficient medical professionals who responsibly fulfil their duties toward society and humanity." (ANI)

