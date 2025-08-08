Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], August 8 (ANI): Amid the devastation caused by heavy rains and landslides in the Dharali area of Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has been on the ground for the past three days, closely monitoring relief and rescue efforts, the Chief Minister's Office said.

Demonstrating hands-on leadership during the crisis, CM Dhami has not only been actively coordinating with rescue agencies but also ensured that the state's development agenda remains on track.

As per the statement, "For the last three days, CM Dhami has been present in Uttarkashi, from where he is monitoring the disaster relief work every moment, as well as ensuring that the development work of the state is not hindered; development works are being speeded up by setting up camp offices here."

In this sequence, he chaired the meeting of the State Cabinet from Uttarkashi itself today. It is unprecedented in itself that he took many important decisions related to development by holding a cabinet meeting from the disaster-affected area itself, giving the message that the pace of development should not stop even in times of crisis.

The Chief Minister held a high-level review meeting with DG ITBP, DG NDRF and DGP Uttarakhand Police. In this, the progress of the rescue operation, ground challenges and strengthening mutual coordination were discussed in detail.

The Chief Minister gave instructions to ensure quick access to the affected areas, early rescue of stranded people, adequate deployment of relief teams in inaccessible areas, speeding up helicopter lifting operations and ensuring timely availability of essential resources.

Special emphasis was also laid on quick restoration of communication, electricity and road connectivity and uninterrupted supply of relief material. The Chief Minister gave clear instructions that there should be no delay in reaching assistance to any affected person and the administrative machinery should work with full sensitivity.

By staying continuously in Dharali and surrounding areas, Chief Minister Dhami has instilled confidence in the people that the government is not just there to give orders, but to stand with every citizen in times of crisis. His active and sensitive approach has not only given strength to the affected families but also boosted the morale of the soldiers engaged in rescue and relief work.

By working as a public servant in the Dharali disaster and at the same time taking concrete decisions towards development, Chief Minister Dhami has once again proved that no matter how difficult the challenge is, he is always a companion of every person in the state. (ANI)

