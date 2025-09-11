Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 11 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister, along with state cabinet ministers, will visit various districts of the state to thoroughly review the damage caused by recent disasters.

This decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the Secretariat on Wednesday, according to a release from CMO.

Also Read | Sex Racket Busted in Kolkata: Police Bust Prostitution Ring, Rescue 11 Including 9 Minor Girls; 6 Including Couple Arrested.

The objective of this review is to closely monitor the progress of relief and rehabilitation efforts and to assess the loss of assets in the affected regions comprehensively, the release added.

The meeting also decided that all concerned departments will work in close coordination to make relief operations more effective in disaster-hit areas.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission Update: Major Relief for Employees and Pensioners As Government Confirms New Panel Formation, Restoration of Old Pension Scheme on Agenda.

Ensuring the availability of necessary resources, providing immediate assistance to the affected people, and expediting rehabilitation efforts will remain the top priorities.

The Chief Minister emphasised that a detailed review of the disaster-related damages will be undertaken so that future strategies and policy decisions can be made in a timely and effective manner, the release added.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Dehradun on Thursday and reviewed the flood situation and damage caused due to cloudbursts, rains and landslides in affected areas of Uttarakhand and announced a financial assistance of Rs 1200 cr.

PM Modi held a meeting in Dehradun to review the relief and rehabilitation measures undertaken as well as assess the damage that has occurred in Uttarakhand.

State Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd.) were also present in the meeting.

PM Modi expressed his condolences to the family members of those who have lost their lives in the natural calamity and stated that the Union Government will work closely with the State Governments at this difficult time and extend all possible assistance.

The Prime Minister met families from Uttarakhand who had been affected by the recent natural calamities, including landslides and floods. He conveyed his solidarity with all those who had suffered and offered heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)