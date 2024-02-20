Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], February 20 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, along with his cabinet ministers, will visit the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple and Hanuman Garhi Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya today.

Taking to 'X', CM Dhami wrote, "Jai Shri Ram! Tomorrow I am getting the privilege of going to Ayodhyapuri, the birthplace of Maryada Purushottam Prabhu Shri Ram."

"Even before the darshan of Shri Ram Lalla, every pore of the soul is filled with devotion and joy," he added.

This is the first time that CM Dhami will be visiting the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple since the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla, which was held on January 22.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' event, presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was attended by several prominent people.

Hanuman Garhi temple, located near the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, is one of the prominent and oldest temples in the country, dedicated to Lord Hanuman.

Barring the Samajwadi Party, MLAs from all political parties of Uttar Pradesh including cabinet ministers and opposition members visited Ayodhya on February 12 to offer prayers to Lord Ram. (ANI)

