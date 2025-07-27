Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 27 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday listened to the 124th edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' program at the Chief Minister's residence.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the work being done by the people of Kirtinagar in Uttarakhand in the field of cleanliness in the Mann Ki Baat program. The Prime Minister stated that our cities and towns are operating in different ways, tailored to their specific needs and environments, regarding cleanliness. Their impact is not only limited to these cities; the whole country is adopting these methods. The people of Kirtinagar in Uttarakhand are setting a new example of waste management in the mountains.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami stated that the Mann Ki Baat program not only conveys a positive message to the people but also raises awareness among them. He said that the Prime Minister has appreciated the work being done by the people of Kirtinagar in Uttarakhand in the field of waste management.

"This will also inspire other people in the state to pursue a career in the field of cleanliness. In today's Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister drew the attention of the countrymen to various topics, including science, space, sports, culture, cleanliness, and self-reliant India," he said.

Additionally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings for Hariyali Teej during his monthly radio address, 'Mann Ki Baat' and stated that these celebrations carry a deeper message of connection and balance with nature.

PM Modi also extended greetings for the upcoming festivals, including Raksha Bandhan and Janmashtami. The Prime Minister, in his address, said, "Amid the showers of Sawan, the country is once again going to be adorned with the fervour of festivals. Today is Hariyali Teej, followed by Nag Panchami and Raksha Bandhan, then Janmashtami, the celebration of the birth of our naughty little Krishna. All these festivities are deeply connected to our emotions; they also convey the message of connection and balance with nature. Many best wishes to all of you for these holy festivals."

Hariyali Teej, celebrated primarily by women across North India, especially in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab, marks the advent of the monsoon season and honours the reunion of Goddess Parvati with Lord Shiva. The festival is renowned for its traditional music, dance, henna (mehndi), swings, festive attire, delectable cuisine, and a focus on prosperity and happiness. (ANI)

