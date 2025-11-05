Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 5 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday visited Gurdwara Shri Guru Singh Sabha in Dehradun to offer prayers on the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Gurpurab, marking the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the first Sikh Guru.

During his visit, CM Dhami extended greetings to the people of the state while recalling the teachings of Guru Nanak Ji.

Also Read | Did a Tiger Attack a Man at Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand? Viral Reel Claiming Tiger Attack at National Park Is AI-Generated, Reveals Fact Check.

Speaking to the reporters, Uttarakhand Chief Minister said, "... All people are moving forward in the fields of religion and duty by drawing inspiration from Guru Nanak Ji's life...I extend my heartfelt greetings to the people on the occasion of Kartik Purnima and Guru Nanak Jayanti."

The Chief Minister also highlighted the excitement among Uttarakhand residents ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state on October 12-13, noting that the Prime Minister has played a significant role in promoting Uttarakhand nationally.

Also Read | New York Mayoral Election 2025: Zohran Mamdani's Mother Mira Nair and Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar Beam With Pride, Celebrate His Historic Victory With Heartfelt Reactions (View Posts).

"Prime Minister Modi has made a very significant contribution in bringing fame to our state... We are all very excited that the Prime Minister is coming," he added, mentioning that several development projects will be launched during the visit.

Devotees in Amritsar took holy dips in Amrit Sarovar at Sri Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) and paid obeisance there on the auspicious day.

In Delhi and Mumbai, devotees paid obeisance to Guru Nanak Dev Ji on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Gurpurab, marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the first Sikh Guru. The festival is observed annually on the full moon day of the Kartik month, known as Kartik Purnima. Devotees celebrate the occasion with prayers, devotional singing, and community service.

Parkash Utsav, marking the Guru's birth, is observed on this day, with celebrations continuing across gurdwaras until late at night.

A jatha of 1,796 Sikh pilgrims from India will visit Pakistan on November 5 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji and pay their respects at various historic gurdwaras on the occasion of Parkash Purb. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)